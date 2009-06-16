Barroso could be voted down by MEPs on procedural grounds

Any attempt by EU leaders this week to formally nominate Jose Manuel Barroso for a second term as European Commission will come a cropper in the European Parliament on procedural grounds, a senior MEP warned on Tuesday (16 June).

Daniel Cohn-Bendit, head of the Greens faction, said he believed there was a "sufficient majority" in the EU assembly to block Mr Barroso when the issue goes to vote in mid-July.

"If we are to vote in July, then the debate will be on procedure," he said, ...