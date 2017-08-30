Ad
"We have to think up a Europe with several formats," the French president said. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Macron revives multi-speed Europe idea

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron has revived the idea of multi-speed Europe, while announcing that he will soon make ten "concrete" proposals to reform the EU after Brexit.

"We have to think up a Europe with several formats, go further with those who want to go forward, without being hindered by states that want - and it is their right - to go not as fast or not as far," he said on Tuesday (29 August) in a speech to French ambassadors.

He said that last year's British vote to leav...

