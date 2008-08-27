Ireland shoots down idea of swift Lisbon revote

The Irish government has insisted that no second referendum on the Lisbon Treaty is in the works after Europe minister Dick Roche on the weekend told press that another vote on the text would be "appropriate."

"Nothing whatsoever has been decided vis-a-vis the next step, because we're only in the process of analysis at this stage," the Irish Times quotes an unnamed government spokesperson as saying.

"People who are saying 'another referendum or legislation,' they are all jumping ...