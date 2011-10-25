German parliament to vote on euro measures ahead of summit

The German parliament will on Wednesday (26 October) vote on the government's negotiating mandate for the eurozone bail-out fund, just hours before Chancellor Angela Merkel is to attend yet another EU crisis summit in the European capital.

It is the first time the Bundestag will vote on the content of a euro-rescue package before the deal is actually sealed among EU leaders. The new powers follow a key ruling by the German constitutional court last month.

The need for a negotiatin...