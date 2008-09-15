Greens consider Norwegian judge as top candidate in European elections

The leader of the Green group in the European parliament, Daniel Cohn-Bendit, is pushing for a Norwegian to top his list in next summer's European elections.
Negotiations with Eva Joly are in full swing, he confirmed on RTL Radio on Sunday evening (13 September).
Eva Joly was born in Norway but has held duel Norwegian-French citizenship for the past 41 years.
She made her name as a fierce anti-corruption investigating magistrate in France and more than anyone was responsible...
