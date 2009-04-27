Ad
euobserver
Johanna Sigurdardottir, the Social Democratic prime minister, wants to apply for EU membership within weeks

Iceland closer to joining EU after left-wing victory

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

Icelandic voters punished the centre-right party that had governed the country for most of the last 18 years and dominated it for generations, delivering a clear majority in a snap general election to the centre-left Social Democrats and far-left and ecologist Left Green Movement.

But in a twist on expectations, voters also sent to the Althingi, the Icelandic parliament, a majority of deputies in favour of an immediate application for membership in the European Union.

On an 85 per...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Johanna Sigurdardottir, the Social Democratic prime minister, wants to apply for EU membership within weeks

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections