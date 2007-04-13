Ad
Russia has been angered by the US' missile defence plans (Photo: SHAPE)

German backing for US anti-missile shield

by Mark Beunderman,

Europe as whole could profit from US plans to place anti-missile bases in Poland and the Czech republic, while in the long run the EU is heading towards a common army, Germany's defence minister has said.

Warsaw and Prague on Thursday (12 April) received political backing from the German EU presidency for their controversial plans to host a US defence system aimed at intercepting possible ballistic missiles fired from states such as Iran.

Germany's defence minister Franz Josef J...

