EU lobbying registry has 'no real benefit'

A UK cross-party parliamentary committee inquiry into the lobbying industry has issued a report that criticises the European Commission's voluntary registry of lobbyists as having "no real benefit" and of being no model for the introduction of a similar registry in Britain.
After a year and a half of investigations into the sector and its influence on legislation, the eleven-member Public Administration Select Committee on Monday (5 January) called for the creation of a registry of lob...
