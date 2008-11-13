Czechs unveil 'playful' EU presidency logo

"Colourful and playful - just like our nation," was how the Czech government described its official logo for their country's upcoming chairmanship of the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union, set to start in January 2009.

The logo incorporates a short version of the website of the EU's forthcoming six-month chairmanship by the first "new" Central European country, "EU2009.cz".

"It should symbolise colourfulness, openness and a sort of playfulness. These are strong f...