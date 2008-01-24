Eurovision winner's links to Serb radical worries Brussels

The EU has expressed concern after Serbian pop star appointed as European ambassador for intercultural dialogue has shown support for the country's Radical candidate for the presidential elections.

Marija Serifovic, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007, was selected as one of 15 EU ambassadors for the European year of intercultural dialogue – an initiative launched by the European Commission in 2008.

However, the singer now appears to support Tomislav Nikolic, the euroscept...