EU expects Kosovo decision to be delayed until spring

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has indicated that a final decision on the status of Kosovo will not be taken before "early spring" next year.

The Serbian breakaway province of Kosovo has been under UN administration since 1999 and talks on its future status have been ongoing for years.

"Kosovo's final solution will be postponed to early spring [2008]", the commissioner told Finnish daily Utispaiva Demari on Thursday (13 December), adding that he is certain the talks on the ...