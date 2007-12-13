Ad
euobserver
“Kosovo's final solution will be postponed to early spring“ (Photo: European Commission)

EU expects Kosovo decision to be delayed until spring

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has indicated that a final decision on the status of Kosovo will not be taken before "early spring" next year.

The Serbian breakaway province of Kosovo has been under UN administration since 1999 and talks on its future status have been ongoing for years.

"Kosovo's final solution will be postponed to early spring [2008]", the commissioner told Finnish daily Utispaiva Demari on Thursday (13 December), adding that he is certain the talks on the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
“Kosovo's final solution will be postponed to early spring“ (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections