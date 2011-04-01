European life expectancy up by 2-3 months each year

The average life expectancy of Europeans is increasing by two to three months every year, but a modest rise in fertility rates will not be enough to prevent overall population decline from 2050 onwards, according to a new EU demography report.

"Life expectancy is increasing while Europe's workforce is shrinking and, in some member states, this is happening very fast," EU social affairs commissioner Laszlo Andor told ministers gathered in Budapest on Friday (1 April) for an informal mee...