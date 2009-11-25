Ad
euobserver
Mr Van Rompuy arriving in Berlin for the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall earlier this month (Photo: premier.fgov.be)

New EU president plans first official trip

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

Correction: EUobserver was initially informed that Mr Van Rompuy's first trip as president-elect would be to Latvia and Finland. But it later learned that the first engagement will in fact be in Denmark.

EUOBSERVER / BRUSSELS - The newly-appointed president of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, will mark his first semi-official engagement in the role when he visits Denmark next week.

The trip, to Copenhagen, on 30 November was originally planned for Mr Van Rompuy in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Van Rompuy arriving in Berlin for the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall earlier this month (Photo: premier.fgov.be)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections