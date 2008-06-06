EU accused of 'cultural imperialism' on whaling

European environment ministers agreed Thursday (5 June) on a common position to support the maintenance of the moratorium on whaling. Denmark however has excused itself from the consensus.
The move by ministers means that EU countries will present a united front at the annual meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC) later this month in Santiago, Chile.
"With this decision the European Union can now take a strong role at the International Whaling Commission and use all...
