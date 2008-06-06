Ad
euobserver
Denmark has excused itself from the EU's common position on whaling (Photo: © Greenpeace/Jean-Paul Ferrero)

EU accused of 'cultural imperialism' on whaling

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips,

European environment ministers agreed Thursday (5 June) on a common position to support the maintenance of the moratorium on whaling. Denmark however has excused itself from the consensus.

The move by ministers means that EU countries will present a united front at the annual meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC) later this month in Santiago, Chile.

"With this decision the European Union can now take a strong role at the International Whaling Commission and use all...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Denmark has excused itself from the EU's common position on whaling (Photo: © Greenpeace/Jean-Paul Ferrero)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections