euobserver
Mr Rehn has argued it is "essential" that Cyprus be re-united (Photo: UN)

Cyprus should be re-united in 2009, Rehn says

by Lucia Kubosova,

Next year could see Turkey make a crucial step forward on its path to EU membership and at the same time towards settlement of the long-standing division of Cyprus, Europe's enlargement commissioner Ollie Rehn has said.

"After one or two years of domestic difficulties, we would expect Turkey now to move up a gear and seriously start to pursue reforms again," Mr Rehn said in an interview with Reuters.

Ankara launched its accession negotiations in 2005, but has been moving very slow...

