EU parliament continues to be divided on Barroso vote

One week after EU leaders proposed to make Jose Manuel Barroso European Commission chief for a second time, it is no clearer whether the Portuguese politician is likely to get a majority if put to a vote mid July.

Consultations due to take place Thursday (25 July) between the incoming Swedish EU presidency and leaders of the political groups in the parliament have been postponed until 6 July in the hope to get a clearer picture of how each group stands on the matter.

A spokesperso...