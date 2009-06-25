Ad
MEPs will decide on 9 July whether to put the Barroso issue on vote in the July plenary session (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament continues to be divided on Barroso vote

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

One week after EU leaders proposed to make Jose Manuel Barroso European Commission chief for a second time, it is no clearer whether the Portuguese politician is likely to get a majority if put to a vote mid July.

Consultations due to take place Thursday (25 July) between the incoming Swedish EU presidency and leaders of the political groups in the parliament have been postponed until 6 July in the hope to get a clearer picture of how each group stands on the matter.

A spokesperso...

