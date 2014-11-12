MEPs demand answers from Juncker over Luxembourg tax deals

A week after the LuxLeaks revelations and as a new report into tax practices of 15 EU countries is published, pressure is mounting on EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker to give some answers.

The Socialists, Greens and Liberals in the European Parliament have demanded that Juncker, who was prime minister of Luxembourg for 19 years, explains his involvement in the tax policies of his country which allowed hundreds of firms like Ikea, Pepsi or Deutsche Bank to pay as little as under o...