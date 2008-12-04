European Commission coffee machines proved poisonous

EU commissioners and their staff will have to stand in line at the coffee shop again, after 20 state-of-the-art espresso machines installed in January for their exclusive use proved to brew contaminated coffee.

Tests have confirmed that the levels of nickel and lead in 17 of the machines were above the allowable threshold, Dennis Abbott, a spokesman for the commission said.

"We can't switch these machines on if we have these concerns," he added.

The commission's tests were ...