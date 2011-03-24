Ad
MEPs argue the rise is still below EU inflation (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs ignore commission on 2012 budget increase

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

MEPs have said the European Parliament's budget should be increased by 2.3 percent next year, despite a call for greater restraint from the European Commission.

Members of parliament's budgets committee on Thursday (24 March) voted for the hike to the €1.7 billion a year kitty, arguing that the 2.3 percent figure, below the EU-27's current inflation rate of 2.7 percent, represents a cut in real terms.

In a letter to the heads of all EU institutions in February EU budget commissio...

