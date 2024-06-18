Mbappe vs the far-right: what is next for the snap French elections?

French President Emmanuel Macron’s shock announcement for snap parliamentary elections has sent shockwaves through his country - and beyond. But what can be expected from the French vote?
The decision to dissolve the National Assembly directly after Macron's EU election defeat has already sent stock markets tumbling, caused a rating downgrade on French governm...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.