Ad
euobserver
The British parliament has already ratified the treaty (Photo: Deryc Sands)

UK opposition leader vows Lisbon referendum

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

David Cameron, the leader of the opposition Conservative party in Britain, has pledged to hold a referendum on the EU's Lisbon treaty if his party is elected later this year.

Mr Cameron told the Financial Times newspaper that he believes that the Labour government under Prime Minister Gordon Brown may hold an election in 2009, possibly as early as April.

Under this scenario "we could have a referendum in October," the Conservative politician said.

An early election by Mr Bro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The British parliament has already ratified the treaty (Photo: Deryc Sands)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections