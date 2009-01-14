UK opposition leader vows Lisbon referendum

David Cameron, the leader of the opposition Conservative party in Britain, has pledged to hold a referendum on the EU's Lisbon treaty if his party is elected later this year.

Mr Cameron told the Financial Times newspaper that he believes that the Labour government under Prime Minister Gordon Brown may hold an election in 2009, possibly as early as April.

Under this scenario "we could have a referendum in October," the Conservative politician said.

An early election by Mr Bro...