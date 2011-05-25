Serbia boycotts Obama meeting over Kosovo

Serbian President Boris Tadic will not join regional leaders in Warsaw in a meeting with US President Barack Obama, due to the fact that the Kosovo head of state was invited as well. Slovak and Romanian leaders have also indicated they may not go.
"President Tadic will not attend the Warsaw summit because Kosovo is represented symmetrically with other participants," a spokeswoman for the president said on Tuesday (24 May). A central and southeastern European summit in Warsaw is schedule...
