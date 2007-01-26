Ad
Spain's foreign minister said Madrid would fight for an extended rather than a slimmed-down EU treaty (Photo: European Commission)

Spain pushes for extended EU constitution

by Lucia Kubosova, MADRID,

In a speech to open the 'Friends of EU constitution' meeting in Madrid, Spain's foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos argued that any revised treaty should be extended to include more European objectives rather than pared down to just institutional reforms.

Delegates from the 18 countries that have ratified the EU constitution plus its strong supporters - Ireland and Portugal - have gathered in a cultural centre - usually used for hosting events related to Latin America - to outline ...

