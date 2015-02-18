Ad
Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin (r) in Budapest on Tuesday (Photo: Viktor Orban Facebook page)

Orban gives Putin warm welcome

by Adam Halasz, Budapest,

Hungary’s PM Viktor Orban on Tuesday (17 February) became the first EU leader to receive Russian president Vladimir Putin for a bilateral visit since last June, in an event which highlighted how the Hungarian leader is trying to look both east and west.

The two leaders met for two hours in private on Tuesday evening, amid a high security clampdown in the capital, Budapest.

The upshot was that Russia agreed to extend a long-term gas supply contract that was meant to expire this yea...

