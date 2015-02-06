EU parliament downgrades 'LuxLeaks' probe

The leaders of the largest political groups in the European Parliament on Thursday (5 February) downgraded a proposal to set up an inquiry committee on tax avoidance and fraud by multinationals.

The original plan, put forward by the Greens and backed by over 190 MEPs in January, proposed setting up an inquiry to investigate tax rulings in member states.

The rulings - which, in the case of Luxembourg, were put in place while European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker was it...