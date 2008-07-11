Italy rejects accusations of racism from EU assembly

Italy has rejected criticism by the European Parliament of the country's move to fingerprint Roma people, including children.

MEPs on Thursday (10 July) adopted a resolution calling the practise discriminatory and against EU rules. Meanwhile, Rome is defending its actions as a mechanism to protect Roma children from abuse.

The statement was adopted with 336 votes in favour, 220 against and 77 abstentions. Pushed by the left-leaning and centrist political groups, the Greens and Li...