Commission to greenlight visa-free travel for Albania and Bosnia

The European Commission on Thursday (27 May) is expected to say that Albania and Bosnia-Herzegovina are fit to be granted visa-free travel, a move that needs the approval of member states and the European Parliament.
The commission's green light will include some reservations, but they are considered technicalities that can be overcome by the time the legislature and member states formally endorse the decision, possibly this autumn.
Both Albania and Bosnia-Herzegovina fell behind ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here