The satellites are in an elliptical orbit some 17,000 kilometers above the earth instead of a circular one at 23,000 km (Photo: Gesa Henselmans)

EU to investigate Galileo launch failure

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has set up an inquiry into the failure to correctly launch the latest two satellites of its ill-fated Galileo space programme.

The two satellites, Doresa and Milena, were launched from French Guiana, aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket last Friday, and are the fifth and sixth of 30 satellites scheduled to be launched as part of the scheme.

At the weekend the European Space Agency (ESA) informed the commission that its Control Centre in Darmstadt (Germany) has the...

Benjamin Fox

