Minimum wage was 'game changer' in one-third of EU states

The EU adequate minimum wage directive is already having a "game-changer" impact in one-third of EU member states, according to a new report by the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI), dubbing the legislation a possible “dawn of a new ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.