British agreement on agency workers raises hopes for EU-wide deal

Britain on Tuesday agreed to give temporary – or agency – workers the same rights as permanent workers, with the move widely welcomed by Brussels as offering a window of opportunity to reach an EU-wide deal on the matter.
Under the British agreement, temporary workers would be given the same rights as permanent staff with regard to pay, overtime arrangements and holiday entitlement after 12 weeks spent on a given job.
"This is the right deal for Britain. Today's agreement achieve...
