Commission defines 'red lines' for new EU treaty

The European Commission has issued a warning to states such as the UK and the Netherlands seeking to "roll back" what it sees as key parts of the EU constitution.

The intervention came after the college of commissioners on Monday (14 May) held a seminar on the disputed EU constitution at Groot-Bijgaarden castle, just outside Brussels.

Briefing journalists after the seminar, the spokesman for European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said "the new treaty must improve the EU...