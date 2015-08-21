Tsipras calls early elections to boost mandate

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras resigned on Thursday (20 August), prompting snap elections in a move to out-play the opposition in his own left-wing Syriza party, which has, de facto, wiped out his parliamentary majority.

In a televised speech to the nation on Thursday evening, he said he needs a new mandate from the Greek people and a stable government to implement reforms.

No date has been set for the elections, but 20 September is said to be likely by Greek media, citing go...