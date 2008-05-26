Voting gap narrows ahead of Irish referendum

The gap between the "Yes" and the "No" camps ahead of the EU treaty referendum in Ireland has narrowed, according to the latest poll published on Sunday (25 May).

The survey for the Sunday Business Post shows that 41 percent plan to vote in favour of the treaty - a three percent increase on a similar poll two weeks ago.

But the same survey showed that the No side has increased its share of the vote by five percent in the same period, with 33 percent saying they plan to reject the ...