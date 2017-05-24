Transparency complaints keep EU Ombudsman busy

Almost a third of complaints in cases closed by the European Ombudsman in 2016 were about transparency the Ombudsman said in its annual report, published on Wednesday (24 May).

The Ombudsman closed 86 inquiries last year that were about transparency, such as complaints about access to documents. In 2015, transparency was the subject matter of 62 closed cases.

The share of transparency as a topic increased from 22.4 percent to 29.6 percent.

The EU institution on which the Om...