Ad
euobserver
The company has provided security to checkpoints on the separation wall (Photo: Reham Alhelsi)

Parliament security firm also provides services to Israeli settlements

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The security company that services the European Parliament also provides security to Israeli checkpoints and settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, it can be revealed.

Anglo-Danish outfit G4S, the world's largest security firm, has for days now been at the centre of a storm of criticism from politicians in Denmark, including the interior minister, after the company's activities in the Middle East became widely known.

The firm has provided equipment for Israel in the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The company has provided security to checkpoints on the separation wall (Photo: Reham Alhelsi)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections