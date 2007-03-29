Ad
euobserver
Siren of Warsaw - Poland hopes for French, British, Dutch, Romanian and Czech support for the idea (Photo: Wikipedia)

Poland to fight for 'square root' law in EU treaty

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

Poland plans to propose a new voting system in the upcoming EU treaty talks that will be based on square roots of populations instead of simple populations. The so-called "Penrose square root law" would give Warsaw more say against Berlin, with one Polish official already talking about potential Polish vetoes.

The plan was confirmed by Poland's lead negotiators on the new treaty, Marek Cichocki (a historian) and Ewa Osniecka-Tamecka (a senior Polish official), to Polish daily Gazeta Wy...

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

EU Political

euobserver

