Spanish socialist leader strengthened by EU vote

The Spanish social democrats becomes the biggest national group among the European socialists, after winning the Spanish European election on Sunday (26 May), which also sees a Catalan separatist in jail elected as MEP.

The high voter turnout in Spain was boosted by local and regional elections also held across the country.

"It is a pride, an opportunity, and a huge responsibility to be the main Social Democratic delegation in the European Parliament. We will work for a progressi...