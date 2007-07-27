Ad
euobserver
The EU blue card idea has been inspired by the US green card programme (Photo: Notat)

'Blue card' to attract top talent from outside EU

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

As part of efforts to fulfil Europe's need for highly-qualified workers, Brussels is set to issue an EU-wide work permit allowing employment to non-Europeans, in any country within the 27-nation bloc, EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini said in an interview with EUobserver.

The idea of an EU work permit – dubbed the 'blue card' after the colour of the European Union flag – is to be formally tabled in September.

Mr Frattini hopes it will make Europe a more attractive wor...

EU Political
euobserver

