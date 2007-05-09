Prague seeks get-out clause for EU laws in new treaty

The Czech Republic wants a new EU treaty to include a clause allowing groups of EU states to opt out of Brussels legislation, in a plan set to re-ignite the debate on a two-speed Europe.

Prague's negotiator on the disputed EU constitution Jan Zahradil told EUobserver the new-look version of the treaty should "introduce a measure that would allow a group of states to withdraw from particular European policies."

The treaty clause, recently proposed by Prague in confidential talks wi...