Ad
euobserver
Prague - opposed to more EU integration (Photo: European Commission)

Prague seeks get-out clause for EU laws in new treaty

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The Czech Republic wants a new EU treaty to include a clause allowing groups of EU states to opt out of Brussels legislation, in a plan set to re-ignite the debate on a two-speed Europe.

Prague's negotiator on the disputed EU constitution Jan Zahradil told EUobserver the new-look version of the treaty should "introduce a measure that would allow a group of states to withdraw from particular European policies."

The treaty clause, recently proposed by Prague in confidential talks wi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Prague - opposed to more EU integration (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections