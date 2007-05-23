All eyes on Sarkozy during first Brussels visit

French president Nicolas Sarkozy is to travel to Brussels today (23 May) to discuss France's vision for a new treaty for the bloc.

He will meet European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso to present his ideas for a simplified document, almost two years after French and Dutch voters rejected the original constitution in referendums.

While Europe did not feature heavily during Mr Sarkozy's presidential campaign, he made one key speech on the issue in Brussels last year in whic...