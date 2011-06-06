Portuguese voters back the right

The centre-right's march across Europe in the wake of the crisis advanced still further afield on Sunday, with Portuguese voters pushing aside the governing Socialists in favour of their conservative rivals, the Social Democrats.

Garnering 105 seats to the centre-left's estimated 73 in the 230-seat national parliament, the PSD - right-wing despite its name - was in position to lead a new government in partnership with the People's Party (CDS-PP), a second conservative political outfit.<...