Juncker to outline EU forking paths

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker is expected to present several scenarios for the future of European integration in a strategy document to be published on Wednesday (1 March).
According to a botched European Commission press release, the title of the so-called white paper would be Avenues for unity for the EU at 27.
The press release can be found in the Commission's database and is dated Tuesday 28 Fe...
