euobserver
Juncker will present his strategy paper in a speech at 3PM (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Juncker to outline EU forking paths

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker is expected to present several scenarios for the future of European integration in a strategy document to be published on Wednesday (1 March).

According to a botched European Commission press release, the title of the so-called white paper would be Avenues for unity for the EU at 27.

The press release can be found in the Commission's database and is dated Tuesday 28 Fe...

EU Political

EU Political
euobserver

