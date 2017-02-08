Ad
euobserver
Mostafa Al-Barooni (r) is the mayor of Zintan, a city in north-western Libya (Photo: EUobserver)

Libyan authorities oppose EU migrant plans

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Local authorities in Libya's capital city Tripoli and elsewhere are mounting resistance to EU plans to stem migration flows towards Italy.

The move is likely to further complicate efforts after the EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini announced a €200 million plan to finance migration projects geared towards Libya throughout much of north Africa.

A large bulk of the money is likely to be shuffled into border control and surveillance in the hope of containing people likely ...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.







