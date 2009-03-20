Ad
Mr Sarkozy said he made a lot of effort to have the Lisbon treaty ratified (Photo: Council of the EU)

Sarkozy warns against early commission chief decision

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Friday (20 March) said that choosing a new commission president in June would undo his good work on Lisbon treaty ratification, while defending France from fresh accusations of economic nationalism.

"If in June a legislative decision is taken, it will be based on the treaty of Nice," Mr Sarkozy told journalists after a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, amid expectations that Ireland will not hold a second referendum on the Lisbon treaty before the E...

