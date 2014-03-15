Ad
Silvio Berlusconi - eyeing a seat in Brussels (Photo: European Parliament)

Berlusconi wants to run in EP elections

by Alvise Armellini, Rome,

Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi - a convicted tax cheat – wants to be the lead candidate for his Forza Italia party in May’s European Parliament elections, despite being legally banned from doing so.

“If it will be possible, I will be happy to run,” Berlusconi said Friday, in a public phone call with supporters attending a party rally in Tuscany.\n \nIn August, Berlusconi was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for fraudulent accounting at his family media firm, Medi...

