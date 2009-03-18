EU summit must tackle social problems, Barroso says

European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso has one day before an EU summit in Brussels called on member states to put a special emphasis on the "social consequences of the economic crisis."
It would be a "fundamental error" to think that the EU can focus on financial regulation and supervision and not pay due attention to the "social consequences of the economic crisis," he told journalists in Brussels on Wednesday (18 March).
"Our public opinion would not understand, it would ...
