EU states forge defence links on military research

EU defence ministers have taken a step towards joint planning on defence expenditure and pooling resources to invest in technologies and military materials. The initiative has been conducted by member states rather than the European Commission with national governments keen to protect their sovereignty in the area.
At a meeting in Brussels on Monday (14 May), the bloc's defence chiefs agreed on a strategy for the future development of Europe's defence industry, pledging more mutual coop...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here