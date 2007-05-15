Ad
euobserver
Critics argue the fragmentation of Europe's defence industry leads to duplication and ineffective spending (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states forge defence links on military research

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

EU defence ministers have taken a step towards joint planning on defence expenditure and pooling resources to invest in technologies and military materials. The initiative has been conducted by member states rather than the European Commission with national governments keen to protect their sovereignty in the area.

At a meeting in Brussels on Monday (14 May), the bloc's defence chiefs agreed on a strategy for the future development of Europe's defence industry, pledging more mutual coop...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Critics argue the fragmentation of Europe's defence industry leads to duplication and ineffective spending (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections