Farmers and middle-class voters have shifted their opinion towards a Yes since the referendum in June last year (Photo: Wikipedia)

Irish poll shows swing in favour of Lisbon treaty

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

A new poll has shown a swing in favour of the Lisbon treaty in Ireland as the main political parties argue about when would be the best time to hold a second referendum on the document.

According to a survey carried out by the Irish Times newspaper, 51 percent are in favour of the treaty while 33 percent would vote against it.

The result represents an increase of 8 points for the Yes camp since November and a drop of six points for the No camp.

Analysis of the results sugge...

