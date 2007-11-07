Ad
The Italian leader says his government's measures are not aimed at Romanians (Photo: European Commission)

Prodi urges beefing up rules to tackle criminality by EU migrants

by Lucia Kubosova,

Italian prime minister Romano Prodi has suggested the EU should beef up rules tackling criminality by migrants rather than introducing restrictions on the bloc's fundamental principle of free movement of labour.

With a rise in crimes committed by migrants, particularly from Romania, Mr Prodi has admitted that Rome and other national capitals were not fully prepared for all aspects of the bloc's enlargement and immigration.

In an interview with the Financial Times, published on Wed...

