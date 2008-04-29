EU to sign pre-accession deal with Serbia

The EU will later this afternoon sign a pre-accession deal with Serbia, after The Netherlands and Belgium dropped their opposition to the move earlier on Tuesday morning.

"[Serbian] President Tadic will arrive early in the afternoon and we will sign the SAA [Stabilisation and Association Agreement] at 16:00 hours," Slovenian foreign minister Dimitrij Rupel, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, told journalists in the margins of a EU foreign ministers' meeting in Lux...