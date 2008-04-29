Ad
euobserver
The move is seen as a bid to boost Serbian president Boris Tadic's pro-EU Democrats ahead of the elections (Photo: www.boristadic.org)

EU to sign pre-accession deal with Serbia

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, LUXEMBOURG,

The EU will later this afternoon sign a pre-accession deal with Serbia, after The Netherlands and Belgium dropped their opposition to the move earlier on Tuesday morning.

"[Serbian] President Tadic will arrive early in the afternoon and we will sign the SAA [Stabilisation and Association Agreement] at 16:00 hours," Slovenian foreign minister Dimitrij Rupel, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, told journalists in the margins of a EU foreign ministers' meeting in Lux...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The move is seen as a bid to boost Serbian president Boris Tadic's pro-EU Democrats ahead of the elections (Photo: www.boristadic.org)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections